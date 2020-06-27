Hot and hazy weekend, an isolated storm possible

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend will be a typical summertime weekend across the Midlands with hot temperatures and an isolated afternoon storm possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s, a few degrees cooler than the average of 92º.

The one difference you may notice this weekend is some hazy skies due to the Saharan Air Layer, or SAL, moving over the Southeast

This means that dust from the Sahara Desert moved across the Atlantic and has made it to the United States. This is a very common occurrence in the summertime, although this round of dust is more concentrated than normal.

Besides hazy skies, air quality will be slightly lowered this weekend because of the dust in the air. You may also notice more vibrant sunsets as the dust scatters light in different ways.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with hazy skies and temperatures back in the 90s Sunday afternoon.

A few pop up storms are also possible.

The SPC has most of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. While storms will be very isolated, if one does form, damaging winds are the biggest concern.