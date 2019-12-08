COLUMBIA, S.C. — After another famously hot weekend across the Midland's, no significant changes are forecast for at least the first half of the work week. Conditions will remain hot and humid through Wednesday afternoon.

Actual temperatures will range in the mid to upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday, with feels like values in the triple digits. Wednesday will also see temperatures in the upper 90s ahead of a cold front that is forecast to enter the area Wednesday evening.

While a cold front is forecast to move into the area, temperatures certainly will not feel cold. The front will knock temperatures back closer to average, which is 91° at this time of the year.

Beyond Wednesday, the front will stall in the Southeast, providing more opportunities for rain across the area. Depending on the exact position of the front, rain chances may remain through next weekend.

Any rain that comes is much needed across the state. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, about 50% of the state is currently experiencing either abnormally dry conditions or moderate drought conditions. Columbia Metropolitan Airport has only seen 0.14" of rain so far this month, which is already 1.90" below how much rain the city typically sees by this point in August.

Forecast models show that in the next 7 days, the Midlands could see anywhere from a half inch to 1.50" rain. These values may change some in the next few days, as more certainty arises as to where the front ends up. Nonetheless, any rain that does fall will be welcomed.