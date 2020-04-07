Hot and humid holiday weekend

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with feels like values closer to 100 degrees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands are in store for a hot and humid Fourth of July weekend. Thankfully, the chance for storms is minimal, so most outdoor plans are safe from any rain.

This afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Combined with high humidity, the temperature will actually feel closer to the triple digits.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day and mostly clear at night.

If you are watching any fireworks tonight, temperatures will be in the 80s around sunset.

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday, with hot and humid conditions. There is a slightly better chance for an afternoon storm on Sunday, however any storms would be isolated at best.

Moisture will continue to increase into the work week, with the chance for storms increasing as well.

As the rain chances go up, high temperatures will go down to slightly below normal.