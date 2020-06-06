COLUMBIA, S.C. — Your air conditioner will continue to work hard this weekend as hot and humid conditions will persist across the Midlands.

Saturday started off partly sunny and mild with low temperatures in the low 70s across the area, which is about 5 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Overall, there will be more clouds than sun throughout the day, but do not let the cloud cover fool you. Afternoon temperatures will also trend above average. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Midlands.

With dew points near 70 degrees, the feels like temperature will be even hotter.

An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon through sunset, especially in the southern Midlands.

Sunday will be very similar, with high temperatures and humidity, as well as a chance for afternoon storms across the area.

The Gulf Coast region will be watching Tropical Storm Cristobal Sunday evening as a landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast.

Heavy rainfall is expected all weekend long from Florida through Louisiana from the outer bands of Cristobal.

The forecast track has Cristobal continuing to move north into the midwest United States as it transitions from tropical status into an extratropical system.

Thankfully, no direct impacts will be felt here in the Midlands from Cristobal.

Moisture is expected to increase into the middle of next week across the Southeast and the chance for showers and storms will increase from an isolated chance to more of a scattered chance of rain.

