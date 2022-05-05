Hot, dry Thursday weather

Showers and storms are forecast to develop by the mid-afternoon hours Friday. Some the storms could be strong or even severe.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mostly sunny, dry, and hot weather is forecast for today. A cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front for Mother’s Day weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday were the hottest days we have had so far this year. Both days the Columbia airport hit 90 degrees. We are expecting more hot weather today.

An upper-level high pressure system will help keep us mostly sunny, hot, and dry today. High temperatures will still be well-above normal. Look for highs to climb into the middle 80s to lower 90s later today.

Temperatures will be mild overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will only drop into the middle to upper 60s. Some areas may not even get out of the 70s tonight.

A cold front will approach the area tomorrow. It will be a hot and humid day before the rain moves in. Highs will again be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Showers and storms are forecast to develop by the mid-afternoon hours. Some the storms could be strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather.

While hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out, the primary threat with any severe thunderstorm will be damaging wind gusts. The severe weather risk will end quickly as the main line of storms moves from west to east. Our in-house forecast model has most of the storms out of the Midlands by 7 PM.

The front will move through, and Saturday will be quiet and cooler. It will be breezy at times with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers or storms could be possible for parts of the area Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.