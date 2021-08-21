Hot, humid a few storms Sunday

Henri became the third hurricane of the 2021 season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typical summer-like weather is forecast for the next several days. It will be hot and humid. There will be a least some opportunities for showers and storms each day.

Sunday will be seasonably hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The threat of severe weather is very low Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again Monday afternoon, but the chance is relatively low. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. It will be a little hotter than normal.

Some afternoon storms are forecast for Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Wednesday through Saturday, some showers and storms will be possible each day. High temperatures will be near normal, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Low temperatures over the next seven days will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a storm surge warning has been issued.

Dangerous storm surge is possible beginning late tonight or Sunday in western portions of Long Island and Connecticut in the storm surge watch area. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a hurricane warning is in effect.

Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding, over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, and northern New Jersey.

Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. during the next day or two. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Hurricane Grace:

Grace made landfall as a Category 3 storm early Saturday morning. It is the strongest hurricane of the 2021 season, and it is the first major hurricane of the year.

As of Saturday evening, it had weakened to a remnant low.

Through the weekend, heavy rainfall across Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and eastern San Luis Potosi will lead to significant flash and urban flooding, along with the likelihood of mudslides.

Elsewhere in the Tropics: