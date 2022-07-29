Hot, humid Friday with some stray storms

Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hot weather conditions will continue for the last day of the workweek. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. A few stray showers or storms will be possible this afternoon. The chance for rain will increase for the start of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday afternoon. The rain chances will decrease Sunday but linger through the next workweek.

Thursday was another hot, humid day. Highs were in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values hit the triple digits. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 95 degrees. A few areas got some rain, but most locations stayed dry Thursday.

Today will be hot and humid. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values may top out near 107 degrees. There could be some relief in the form of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most of us will probably stay dry.

Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on people who may not be able to take care of themselves. When possible, reschedule activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday. Severe weather is not anticipated, but storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s.