Hot, humid July weather this week

High temperatures will be climbing into the middle to upper 90s by midweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High temperatures are expected to be at or a little above normal over the next few days. Showers and storms will be possible for the start of the workweek. The rain chances will increase over the weekend as a cold front approaches the area.

The weekend was hot and humid. A few areas got some rain, other places missed out on the shower and thunderstorm activity. The Columbia airport reported 1.60” of rain Sunday and a high temperature of 94 degrees.

Today will be a lot like Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but any of the storms that do form may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A few stray storms may linger into the evening hours, but once we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will be small. Lows tonight will drop into the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will be seasonably hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. There will be a small chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but most of us probably will not get any rain.

The Bermuda high will strengthen and move west over the Southeastern states by midweek. The rain chances will be even smaller, but temperatures will be hotter. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.