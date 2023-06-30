Hot, humid South Carolina weekend weather

The Midlands will likely experience the hottest temperatures of the season so far. Dangerous heat index values are possible this weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be hot and humid today and over the weekend. The Midlands will likely experience the hottest temperatures of the season so far. Dangerous heat index values are possible this weekend. Each day, there will be a chance for some showers and storms. Gradually, temperatures will return to normal next week.

A few showers for the Midlands will be possible early in the afternoon today; otherwise, it will be hot and humid. High temperatures are expected to top out in the lower to middle 90s today. Heat index values will top out in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe. Parts of the Midlands are at marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather today.

This means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, limited in duration, coverage, and intensity. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts if a severe thunderstorm develops today.

High temperatures will continue to rise throughout the weekend. The center of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will move eastward on Saturday but will still be west of the forecast area.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach the mid-90s, while on Sunday, they may be in the upper 90s. The humidity levels in the afternoon will make it feel even hotter.

The heat index value on Saturday is expected to be between 100° and 105°, and on Sunday, it will range from 105° to 110°. This weekend will be the hottest this year, considering the cooler temperatures experienced in late spring and early summer.

The need for heat advisories will be evaluated during the weekend, even if the official criteria are unmet. Many people may not be adequately prepared for the expected heat and humidity.

Regarding rainfall, there is a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms on Saturday during the afternoon and evening hours. The SPC has identified a marginal risk for storms for the entire forecast area, with a slight chance just west of the area. If storms reach the region, the major impact will be damaging wind gusts.

On Sunday, a weak cold front will be near the northern counties as the upper trough moves north of the area. The area along the front will likely be the primary location for thunderstorm development during the afternoon on Sunday.