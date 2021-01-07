Hot, humid today, showers, storms likely Friday

Tropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday morning in the Atlantic. It is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but the chance for rain will increase tomorrow as a cold front approaches the area.

Today will be hot and humid. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s. With the humidity, heat index values may top out in the upper 90s.

There will be a chance for some showers and storms this afternoon, but the chance for widespread rain is small. Most areas will probably not get any rain today.

The moisture will increase tonight as the cold front pushes towards the Midlands. A few showers will be possible late tonight. Low temperatures Friday morning will start off in the lower 70s.

Showers and storms are likely for Friday. The threat of severe weather appears to be small, but some flooding is possible. The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for flash flooding Friday.

High temperatures will be cooler with the clouds and rain in place. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s Friday.

A few showers and storms will be possible through very early Saturday morning, but as the front moves through, drier air will filter in behind the front. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday.

The Independence Day holiday appears to be sunny and dry. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a chance for showers and storms, but this forecast could change depending on the next tropical system.

Tropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday morning in the Atlantic. It is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.