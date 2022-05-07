Hot, humid today with a small chance for rain

Heavy rainfall Monday produced some flash flooding across the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typical summer-like weather is forecast for today. This will lead to hot, humid conditions this afternoon along with a small chance for some showers and storms. Rainfall chances will gradually increase over the next few days. Things will remain hot and humid.

Heavy rainfall fell across parts of the Midlands Monday. The Columbia area had the most rain. There were multiple reports of flash flooding across Columbia. The main library on Assembly Street reported 4.37” of rain. Martin Luther King Jr. Park picked up 4.33” of rain. Riverbanks Zoo and Williams-Brice stadium each had over 3” of rain Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

It was a hot and humid day across the Midlands Monday, before the rain developed, highs were in the lower to middle 90s. With the humidity, it felt like the triple digits during the afternoon.

There will be another chance for showers and storms this afternoon and this evening, but the coverage will not be as widespread as yesterday. The threat of severe weather is low, but heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, especially in the areas where soils are already saturated. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

There will be a slightly better chance for showers and storms late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Severe thunderstorms may develop, especially north of I-20. If a severe or strong thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts. Heavy rainfall will again be a threat on Wednesday. This may lead to flooding issues.

Severe weather is possible for Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe storms. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but some heavy rainfall will be possible too.

Tracking the Tropics: