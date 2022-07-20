Hot, humid weather with a chance for rain

The Weather Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The summer weather pattern will continue today. A few showers and storms will be possible during the heat of the day. The chance for rain will be a little higher Thursday as a front moves through the area. The rain chances will start to decrease Friday and into the weekend, but temperatures will increase.

Tuesday was hot and humid. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 93 degrees. Some areas got a little rain yesterday, but many locations did not get any rain.

There were a few showers earlier today. Lows were in the lower to middle 70s, which is close to normal for this time of the year.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s, but with the humidity, heat index values will probably reach the triple digits. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The Weather Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Some localized flooding could be an issue, especially in the areas that are prone to flooding.

A weak cold front will approach the area Thursday. It will be hot and humid during the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the 100-degree range.

Showers and storms are forecast to develop ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center has half of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk for severe weather means that scattered severe storms are possible but are usually short-lived. Intense severe thunderstorms are possible under this category but are isolated.

The greatest threat from any severe storm Thursday will be damaging wind gusts.

The chance for rain will be smaller Friday as high pressure begins to move back into the region. A few storms will be possible, but not a lot of rain is expected.