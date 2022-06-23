Hot, humid with a chance of PM storms

Temperatures will still be hot later today with highs in the middle to upper 90s. A few areas could hit the triple digits.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a hot day across the Midlands on Wednesday. Record high temperatures were set. Temperatures should be slightly cooler today, but still well-above normal for this time of year. There may be some relief in the heat in the form of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or this evening.

Yesterday temperatures soared into the upper 90s and low 100° range. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 102. This set a record for June 22. The old record was 101 last achieved in 1988.

Today will be hot, but not quite as hot as yesterday. Look for high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. A few areas could even reach the 100° mark.

There could be some relief in the heat from afternoon showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not forecast, but a few storms could be strong. If a strong or severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Friday high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. It will be a typical summer-like day. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Most areas will remain dry on Friday.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with little chance for much in the way of rainfall. High temperatures will climb to near normal. Look for afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. I temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: