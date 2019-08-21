COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday started off wet and stormy. Rain and thunderstorms moved through the area before daylight. Later today, only isolated storms are expected to form.

The clouds and rain helped keep temperatures a little below normal Tuesday. Highs were in the middle to upper 80s. Today will be hotter. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies, but heat index values may climb to around 100 degrees.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but most of us probably will not get any rain this afternoon.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s.

It will be hot and humid Friday. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

The front may become stationary and hang around the area through at least the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

WLTX

Rainfall amounts could be heavy. Forecast models have indicated our area could receive up to 3" of rain over the next seven days.