Hot, humid with some showers and storms

Henri may be the first hurricane to make a New England landfall since Hurricane Bob in 1991.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seasonably hot, humid weather conditions will continue over the weekend. There will be a chance for showers and storms each day, typical weather for late August.

Friday was hot and humid. High temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few storms developed in the heat of the day, but most of the area remained dry.

Saturday will be hot and humid again. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but once we lose the daytime heat, the chance for rain will decrease. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be like Saturday, but it may be a touch warmer. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms are expected to develop during the heat of the day. Any rain should diminish during the evening hours.

The summer-like weather pattern will continue Monday through Friday. It will be hot and humid. Each day there will be a least some opportunity for a few showers and storms. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a storm surge warning has been issued. Dangerous storm surge is possible beginning Sunday in western portions of Long Island and Connecticut in the storm surge watch area.

Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin Sunday in portions of Long Island and Connecticut, where a hurricane warning has been issued. Hurricane conditions are possible Sunday across portions of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding, over portions of Long Island and New England Sunday into Monday.

Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

Grace will make another landfall in Mexico. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are likely along portions of the coast of eastern mainland Mexico beginning this evening within the Hurricane Warning area from Puerto Veracruz northward to Cabo Rojo.

Through the weekend, heavy rainfall across Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, northern Queretaro, and eastern San Luis Potosi will lead to significant flash and urban flooding, along with the likelihood of mudslides.

A third area in the western Atlantic is being watched by the NHC.

A tropical wave located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.