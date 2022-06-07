Hot, humid with some storms later

A few thunderstorms could be strong or severe. Any slow-moving showers or storms could produce heavy downpours, this could lead to flash flooding.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak front will be the focus for some showers and storms over the next few days. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe. Any slow-moving showers or storms could produce heavy downpours, this could lead to flash flooding. The chance for rain will continue through the weekend.

Today will be hot and humid. High temperatures are forecast to hit the middle 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values are expected to climb to up to 108° this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the palmetto state, but the Midlands is not included in this advisory today.

Showers and storms may form by the mid-afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon. A slight risk for severe weather means that scattered severe storms are possible, but typically will be short-lived and not widespread.

Intense, severe thunderstorms are possible under this category but are isolated. Damaging wind gusts and large hail is also possible in this category.

The Climate Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Locally heavy rain may lead to flash flooding again, especially in those areas that have received the rain over the last few days.

Thursday will be hot and humid. Highs will once again hit the middle 90s with heat index values near 110 degrees. It will be close to heat advisory criteria for our area Thursday, but no alerts are in effect right now.

There will be a chance for more showers and storms. The SPC has all the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but heavy rainfall once again could lead to some flash flooding.

Friday will be a similar day with showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong. Heavy rainfall will be a threat too. Highs Friday will be in the middle 90s.

