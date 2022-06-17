Hot, humid with strong storms possible this afternoon

Father's Day weekend will be less humid, sunny, and not as hot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be another hot and humid day across the Midlands. Temperatures are forecast to hit the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. More showers and storms are possible this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. Father’s Day weekend will be a little cooler and less humid. The heat and humidity will build back into the area next week.

Thursday was very stormy. There were a lot of reports of thunderstorm wind damage, flooding, and even a few hail reports. Before the storms moved in, highs climbed into the middle to upper 90s. The Columbia airport had a high of 99 degrees.

Today will be hot and humid again. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values are forecast to range from 101 to 107 degrees.

A front will approach the area later today. Showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a slight risk of severe weather today.

A slight risk for severe weather means that scattered severe storms are possible, but typically are short-lived and not widespread. Intense severe thunderstorms are possible under this category but are isolated.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop today, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts. There could be some hail, and locally heavy rainfall is possible too.

The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Flash flooding could be an issue for some areas with any of the storms that form.

The weekend will be less humid and a little cooler. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower to middle 90s, but Father’s Day afternoon temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s to near 90.