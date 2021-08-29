Hot Monday, but some relief in sight

Less humid, cooler weather is in the forecast for the end of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be a hot and humid start to the workweek. Ida may help enhance the moisture to our area by late Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the workweek will be less humid and a little cooler.

It was hot and humid weekend. High temperatures were in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Monday will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but there may be some patchy fog.

The fog will mix out by the mid-morning hours. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will top out in the upper 90s.

As Ida weakens and moves towards the Northeast, the moisture will increase across South Carolina. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday. There may be enough moisture to spark off a stray shower or storm later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

As Ida moves away from the area, a cold front will approach. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday. Most of the rain should stay to our north. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Less humid, cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the workweek. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Dew points may drop into the 50s by Friday afternoon. It should be pleasant.