Hot temperatures, little chance for rain this week

Temperatures are expected to reach 90° for this first time this season Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to keep our weather warm and dry. High temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 90° for the first time this season. It will be even hotter during the workweek.

Sunday was seasonable. Under partly cloudy skies. Highs were in the middle 80s. The Columbia airport hit a high temperature of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected through the morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs are expected to top out in the lower to middle 90s.

The hot, dry weather will continue into the workweek. Afternoon morning lows in the middle 60s, highs will top out in the middle 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The record high for May 24 is 98° set 1953.

Temperatures will be even hotter Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 90s. Some areas may even hit the 100° mark.

Gradually, high temperatures will start to drop a little. Highs will be in the middle 90s Friday.

A few more clouds are possible Saturday. A shower or storm may form. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Subtropical Storm Ana form Saturday morning. The storm was located about 205 miles northeast of Bermuda.

It had winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 5 mph. A faster motion toward the northeast is expected tonight through Monday.

Gradual weakening is expected Sunday and Sunday night, and Ana is expected to dissipate by Monday.