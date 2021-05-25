Hot with a stray shower or storm

Monday was the hottest day of the season so far, it may be hotter Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather. It will be hot this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon or this evening, but widespread rain is not expected.

Temperatures started off very warm this morning. Lows were in the middle to upper 60s.

Today will be hot and turning a little more humid. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. A few showers or storms will be possible this afternoon or this evening. Any rain will diminish after sunset as we lose the daytime heating.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 60s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another unseasonably hot day. Highs will be in the middle to possibly upper 90s. The record high Wednesday is 100° set in 2019.

Thursday and Friday will be very hot. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s. Some areas may even reach the triple digits. The records are 99° on Thursday and 101° on Friday. Both records were set in 2019.

The pattern will begin to change over the weekend as a front approaches the area.

Showers and storms will be possible Saturday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will still be unseasonably hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday is expected to be seasonable with highs in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. Some lingering rain is possible for the second half of the weekend.