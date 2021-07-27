Hottest temperatures of the year expected

Columbia has not hit the triple digits since October 4, 2019, that day the airport made it to 101 degrees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some rain will be possible Wednesday in the form of isolated showers and storms. Dry, hot weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday. Highs may top out in the upper 90s to the lower 100° range. Typical summer weather will return to the area over the weekend, along with some rain.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. With the humidity, heat index values will be in the triple digits.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. Most areas Wednesday will remain dry.

The heat will return to the area Thursday and Friday. Forecast models have been indicating high temperatures may top out in the upper 90s to lower 100° range.

Columbia has not hit the triple digits since October 4, 2019, that day the airport made it to 101 degrees. Last year, Columbia’s hottest temperature was 98 degrees. So far this year, 96° is the hottest temperature, that was hit on May 24.

A front will approach the area over the weekend. This will help decrease our temperatures but increase the chance for rain. There will be a chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 90s.