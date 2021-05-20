Hottest weather of the season on the way

The Columbia airport has not hit 90° this year, that will change soon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures have been pretty seasonable, but the heat is building in. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s Friday. We may even hit the triple digits next week.

Today started off clear and pleasant. Temperatures were in the middle and upper 50s across the Midlands.

High pressure will continue to control our weather this afternoon. Under sunny skies, high temperatures will top out in the middle 80s later today.

Friday will be even warmer. High temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s to lower 90s. If Columbia hits at least 90 degrees, this would be the first time this season we have broken the 90° mark. Columbia last reached 90° September 14, 2020.

The weekend is expected to be even hotter as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds into the region. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday. High temperatures may top out near 97 degrees during the afternoon.

Temperatures may be even hot Monday through Wednesday. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

One of the global models shows a front moving into the area Tuesday, if this were to occur, there may be a chance for some rain. Right now, we are going with a hot, dry forecast.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but there is a system being watched in the Atlantic for possible development. This storm is not expected to be a threat to the US.

A short-lived subtropical storm could form near Bermuda Friday. The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.