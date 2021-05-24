This could be the hottest week in Columbia since 2019

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s. Here are a few tips to stay safe from the heat this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will continue to climb this week with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s. Highs may be close to 100F by Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure over the southeastern US will maintain a pocket of heat over the southeast this week. This feature will limit rain chances until the later half of the week. There's a less than 20% chance of a passing rain cloud for the Midlands through Friday. This late spring heat wave could bring 98F by the middle of the week, which was the highest temperature all year in 2020.

Stagnant air on Monday afternoon prompted the National Weather Service in Columbia to issue an Air Quality Alert from 10 am to 8 pm because of ground ozone. A Code Orange is in effect which means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive individuals. Those with lung or heart disease as well as elderly people and children should avoid strenuous activity in the afternoon.

Heat is among the deadliest weather phenomena in the United States, only behind floods and rip currents in 2019 according to the National Weather Service. Heat exhaustion is not deadly, but can lead to a potentially deadly diagnosis, heat stroke.

Signs of Heat Exhaustion

Feeling faint, dizzy, or experiencing a headache

Excessive Sweating

Cool or clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

A rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Irritability and lethargy

Signs of Heat Stroke

Throbbing headache, confusion, or loss of consciousness

No sweating

A fever of 103F or higher

Nausea or vomiting

A rapid, strong pulse

Red hot and dry skin

Whether a person is experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke, bringing a person into air conditioning is important to prevent symptoms from worsening. If a person is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 immediately. With heat exhaustion a person may be sweating excessively, but a victim of heat stroke may no longer be capable of producing sweat.