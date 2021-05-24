This could be the hottest week in Columbia since 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will continue to climb this week with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s. Highs may be close to 100F by Wednesday and Thursday.
High pressure over the southeastern US will maintain a pocket of heat over the southeast this week. This feature will limit rain chances until the later half of the week. There's a less than 20% chance of a passing rain cloud for the Midlands through Friday. This late spring heat wave could bring 98F by the middle of the week, which was the highest temperature all year in 2020.
Stagnant air on Monday afternoon prompted the National Weather Service in Columbia to issue an Air Quality Alert from 10 am to 8 pm because of ground ozone. A Code Orange is in effect which means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive individuals. Those with lung or heart disease as well as elderly people and children should avoid strenuous activity in the afternoon.
Heat is among the deadliest weather phenomena in the United States, only behind floods and rip currents in 2019 according to the National Weather Service. Heat exhaustion is not deadly, but can lead to a potentially deadly diagnosis, heat stroke.
Signs of Heat Exhaustion
- Feeling faint, dizzy, or experiencing a headache
- Excessive Sweating
- Cool or clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- A rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
- Irritability and lethargy
Signs of Heat Stroke
- Throbbing headache, confusion, or loss of consciousness
- No sweating
- A fever of 103F or higher
- Nausea or vomiting
- A rapid, strong pulse
- Red hot and dry skin
Whether a person is experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke, bringing a person into air conditioning is important to prevent symptoms from worsening. If a person is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 immediately. With heat exhaustion a person may be sweating excessively, but a victim of heat stroke may no longer be capable of producing sweat.
Pets are also at risk during hot weather. Choose to walk on grassy surfaces instead of paved surfaces if for walks during the warmest part of the day. At 95 degrees on a sunny afternoon, sidewalks can reach 125 degrees and asphalt can reach 140 degrees. It only takes 1 minute for paws to begin to burn at 140 degrees and 5 minutes at 135 degrees. Artificial turf can be just as hot as asphalt. Keep an eye on pets and take them inside for frequent water breaks.