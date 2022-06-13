How to protect yourself from heat related-illness, death

Health experts say heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States.

Young children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical conditions are the most vulnerable to heat illness. Heat-related illness can be as mild as a heat rash and as severe as a heat stroke. Knowing when to get yourself out of the heat and take recovery measures, such as hydration, is key.



“Some of those early signs to really be mindful of is the increased heart rate, feeling like you're getting a headache, you're tired, you're fatigued, you're sleepy maybe getting irritable,” said Patricia Williams, FNP, with Novant Health. “You may start the excess sweating and having a bit of dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Those can be some of the earlier signs as they progress on and they get worse.”

For those who work outdoors, health experts recommend wearing light, loose clothing. They also suggest taking frequent breaks from the heat.



“Again, get into the shaded areas or air-conditioned areas,” Williams said. “Knowing that using a wet cool cloth can be very helpful to cool yourself down a little bit quicker. Put that at the nape of the neck, under the arms, even in the groin, it's going to cool your body down just a little bit quicker."

Williams offers simple and useful ways to stay safe in blazing temperatures.

Try to get outside before 10 a.m. or in the evening after 6 p.m.

Wear sunscreen

Be cautious of playground equipment

Consume water and drinks with electrolytes

Lastly, if you're getting confused, losing consciousness, having slurred speech, or any seizure activity, Williams said you should get emergency medical assistance.