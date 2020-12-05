We’ve had some great sights in our skies recently, from a meteor shower to a supermoon.
If you’re an early riser, take a look at the southeast-south sky to see the moon before sunrise alongside three famous planets: Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.
Here's how to spot them all:
As you look southeast to the south before the sun rises, Jupiter will be the brightest. Mars and Saturn will be fainter.
Find bright Jupiter first, and then nearby Saturn. Let those two planets, along with the waning gibbous moon, lead you to the next brightest thing in the sky, Mars.
You should even be able to see that Mars glows slightly red. If you have a telescope, you can check out the rings of Saturn.
RELATED: Astronauts could use their own urine to make concrete on the moon
RELATED: There's a full flower moon tonight and it's a supermoon
RELATED: NASA working with Tom Cruise to film a movie on International Space Station
RELATED: The moon and Venus will appear together after sunset tonight
What other people are reading right now:
- Disturbance near Bahamas could strengthen into season's first tropical system
- Naples beaches to open but with shortened hours, restrictions
- People trash Cocoa Beach with 13,000 pounds of litter after it reopens
- Need a COVID-19 test in Hernando County? Here's your chance
- Report: Company behind flawed unemployment website says Florida got what it asked for
- Disney World not accepting ticket reservations before July 1
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter