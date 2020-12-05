

We’ve had some great sights in our skies recently, from a meteor shower to a supermoon.

If you’re an early riser, take a look at the southeast-south sky to see the moon before sunrise alongside three famous planets: Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.

Here's how to spot them all:

As you look southeast to the south before the sun rises, Jupiter will be the brightest. Mars and Saturn will be fainter.

Find bright Jupiter first, and then nearby Saturn. Let those two planets, along with the waning gibbous moon, lead you to the next brightest thing in the sky, Mars.

You should even be able to see that Mars glows slightly red. If you have a telescope, you can check out the rings of Saturn.

