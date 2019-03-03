COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe weather can happen anytime, and, when it does, you will want to be prepared.

That starts by understanding the type of risk you're facing.

Thunderstorms

Most of us are no stranger to hearing a little thunder, but, these storms can include dangerous winds, hail and flash flooding.

They also bring lightning and should be taken seriously.

If you're ever caught in a thunderstorm, you should find shelter, unplug appliances and avoid using landline phones, according to ready.gov.

Flooding

Next up is flooding.

You may remember the historic flood of 2015 which caused flash flooding across the Carolina's and left many without a home.

It doesn't have to be a historic amount of rain to cause outages, damage buildings and create life threatening conditions.

News 19 Meteorologist Efren Afante has an extensive background in severe weather research and tells us more.

"The most important thing is that if you are driving and there is flooding going on [and] you cannot see the bottom of the roadway, don't pass," Afante said. "Turn around, don't drown."

Also avoid bridges over fast-moving water, according to ready.gov.

Tornadoes

Finally tornadoes.

These storms can happen any time and anywhere, according to ready.gov, and you don't have to be Dorothy in Kansas to feel the impact.

"If there is a tornado warning, get inside your home in the lowest level and put as many walls around you from the outside," Afante said. "So, maybe in the kitchen closet or the bathroom [would] be the safest place to be during a tornado warning."