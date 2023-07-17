How wet bulb globe temperature explains the impacts of heat

While the heat index is used a lot, wet bulb globe temperature is better at explaining the impacts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When temperatures rise, we often talk about the heat index. This measurement of the air which is typically referred to as the "feels like" temperature is a great tool to explain our hottest weather but it does have its flaws.

We can use another metric known as Wet Bulb Globe Temperature. According to the National Weather Service:



"The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account: temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover (solar radiation). "

This differentiates it from the heat index which is a combination of the temperature in shade and humidity only. This means WBGT can be a better picture of what the body feels outside in the Summer heat.

There are several categories ranging from Low to Extreme in WBGT. As you head further down the scale the higher the risk is for heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The scale also recommends longer breaks and more hydration the closer to extreme you get.

With temperatures this week in the upper 90s and dewpoint values in the 70s the WBGT is expected to at least reach the high category on Wednesday and Thursday with some locations in the Eastern Midlands possibly reaching extreme. At these levels, only 15-20 minutes of outdoor activity are recommended without breaks and hydration.