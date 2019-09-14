COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is game day weekend here in Columbia and conditions will be warm and muggy. While the day started off mostly cloudy, the sun will reappear into the afternoon for tailgating and any other outdoor activities.

South Carolina kicks off against Alabama at 3:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for kickoff with sun and clouds. High temperatures across the Midlands will also be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

WLTX

Sunday will be a fairly similar day with times of clouds and sun and temperatures right around the 90 degree mark. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of the region will be dry.

WLTX

Temperatures lately have been well above average and this weekend will follow suit. Average for the middle of September is 86 degrees.

The start of the work week will continue the hot trend as well with temperatures above average and mostly sunny conditions. The chance for rain remains minimal and at 20 percent for Monday.

A change in the pattern is forecast to come midweek, with temperatures more seasonable and topping out in the middle 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

WLTX