COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian is expected to grow in strength in the next few days and may affect weather and travel plans in South Carolina by Tuesday of next week.

Among those who may be impacted by the storm are those who have booked a cruise on the Carnival Sunshine, a Carnival Cruise Ship that departs from the port of Charleston.

The cruise company has posted a storm warning on their website and has already altered the itinerary of the Carnival Sunshine that left Charleston on Thursday, August 29.

Instead of docking at Princess Cays, the ship will visit Key West from 8 am. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Carnival is also evaluating the situation for the Carnival Sunshine cruise scheduled to return to Charleston on Labor Day. Carnival's website says if the port is closed, the ship will stay off the coast and will be in position to dock as soon as the authorities reopen the port.

