COLUMBIA, S.C. — The track of Hurricane Dorian has shift a bit to the west, which could mean South Carolina will see greater impacts from the storm.

In response, tropical storm warnings now have been issued for parts of the Midlands, including Clarendon, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee and Sumter counties

Here's our latest thinking on this storm that carries serious risks for the southeast U.S. coast.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 110 miles an hour, with higher gusts. That makes it a strong Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with measures hurricane intensity. That's down from a peak of 185 mph seen Sunday when it was a Category 5 maximum intensity storm.

It's moving at 6 miles an hour to the northwest.

Dorian has become a larger hurricane with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles.

Watches/Warnings:

A hurricane watch is in effect for the entire South Carolina coast.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

A warning means that hurricane conditions are expected whereas a watch means that conditions are possible.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track shifted a bit to the west late Tuesday. However, the overall shape of the track hasn't changed.

The storm will move graze the Florida east coast through Wednesday. The center of circulation and the eye wall, however, is not expected to come ashore. The storm will bring the area threatening storm surge, high but not devastating winds, and some flooding rains.

The consensus track now takes Dorian up the eastern seaboard coastline and toward the Carolinas. Earlier models showed the storm moving close to the coast, and then turning sharply to the northeast, over extreme eastern North Carolina.

However, the South Carolina remains in what's known as the "cone of uncertainty, but at present, the models don't show the storm actually going into the heart of the state. Instead, Dorian is expected to hug the coast.

You can see that better if you look at the spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model).

Right now, the storm will move just off the coast, based on the latest track. However, while this general path is expected to remain the same, it still could shift toward the west (toward our coast) or east (further out to sea).

Bottom line: What can we expect in South Carolina?:

Expect these models to continue shift and change. That's the nature of tropical forecasting. But now that we're reaching the end phase of the storm's approach to our state, they likely won't shift dramatically again.

The closer the storm gets to land, the worse for South Carolina, the further away, the better. What we're now expecting is storm surge and strong tropical storm force winds all along the South Carolina coast, particularly as you move up the coast, from Charleston to Myrtle Beach.

There will be heavy rain along the coast as well, with flash flooding being a hazard. Some areas could easily see between 6 to 10 inches of rain.

As you get further inland, however, the risks will diminish. The southern Midlands (Orangeburg, Clarendon) and Eastern (Sumter) might see a risk of tropical storm force winds and some moderate rain, although heavy periods of rain are not out of the question. The central Midlands (Columbia, Lexington, Camden) may not see much, other than some rain, at times gusty winds. The northern Midlands (Newberry, Fairfield) has an even lower risk.

For an even deeper look into how much rain and wind we could get, check our our timeline of Dorian impacts in the Midlands.

As a precaution, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the South Carolina coast.

However, once again, this could change. The WLTX Weather Team will be constantly monitoring to keep you safe.

