COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 2 storm Thursday night and is expected to continue to strengthen, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane on Friday and an extreme threat for wherever it makes landfall next week.

The storm's long-term projected path remains uncertain, and that means everyone from Florida to North Carolina should be paying attention to where this storm goes.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 105, with gusts as high as 165 miles per hour. It is moving to the northwest at 12 miles per hour. That makes it a Category 2 hurricane, but that status is expected to change in the coming days.

Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend.

Watches/Warnings:

There are currently no watches or warnings for any part of the U.S. mainland.

While there are currently are no hurricane watches or warnings in effect, Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track still has the storm moving northwest over the next two days, then making a hard turn toward the west late Friday. If the current track holds true, the storm would make landfall in the middle of the Florida Monday.

But the intensity forecasts continue to increase for this storm, making wherever it lands subject to extreme damage. On Tuesday, the storm was only projected to be a strong tropical storm; Wednesday, a Category 3, now, however, it could be a Category 4 hurricane. This is because the hurricane would travel through very warm waters on its way toward the mainland.

A category 4 hurricane has sustained wind speeds starting at 130 miles an hour.

It is expected to then push into the Sunshine State, but where it goes after that is uncertain.

However, the so-called spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model) have been shifting quite a bit. With so much variability, it's hard for us to put high confidence in their tracks -- at least so far. The models have so far not performed well in predicting Dorian's path.

What that means is there's uncertainty about where the storm will go as it reaches the four and five day outlook and beyond.

This could change as we continue to get new data in the next day.

Bottom line: What can we expect in the U.S. and South Carolina:

Expect these models to continue shift and change. So, just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the Southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The uncertainty means we cannot rule out scenarios that would take the storm to a large portion of the southeastern U.S., including South Carolina. By the end of the workweek, we'll likely have much more information.

For now, the storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve.

