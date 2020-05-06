COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane season is already off to a busier start than any other year on record. The National Hurricane Center expects an active season for storms. Hurricane plans may need to be adjusted with COVID-19 expected to linger through hurricane season.

It may be overwhelming to prepare for a storm during a pandemic, but “If it looks like you have to make a decision between saving your life from a hurricane or contracting COVID-19, you have to side with the hurricane”, according to Derrec Becker, the chief of public information for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

You can download the South Carolina Emergency Management Department’s Hurricane Guide here. The guide will be available at Walgreens statewide beginning on June 7th.

State hurricane preparedness plan adjustments

South Carolina's hurricane preparedness plans remain similar to previous years, but with precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. The same locations identified as shelters in past years are expected to reopen if the need arises this year, but there will be reduced capacity and personal protective equipment for people entering the shelter. SCEMD also tells us some shelters will have areas set up so people potentially exposed to COVID have evacuation options but don't put others at risk.

Hurricane preparedness plan recommendations for families

Becker recommends emergency shelters as a last resort because of the risk for exposure and the reduced capacity requirements for shelters this year. Emergency kits should consist of the same supplies as previous years, in addition to extra cleaning supplies and face masks for all members of the household.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Department recommends family re-evaluate their previous year’s hurricane plans with “Time, Space, People, and Place” in mind.

Time | Prepare now and plan trips for supplies to limit interactions with other people.

Space | Practice safe social distancing of 6 feet apart from people outside your household.

People | Share your hurricane plan with your family and limit interactions with others to reduce COVID-19 infection

Place | In the event of an evacuation, have a place to stay that’s safe

Typically people in the Midlands are not asked to evacuate during hurricanes, however those living in areas prone to flooding or in structures that aren't supported for high winds should try to make arrangements with family or friends.The ground is already saturated from heavy rain throughout the winter and spring . If the trend continues, flooding will be a concern if any storms threaten our area this year.

