President Biden planning to visit hard-hit parts of Florida this weekend

Biden said he approved Florida's emergency declaration and called on Congress to fund future federal disaster relief.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden is planning to visit Florida on Saturday to tour the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Idalia.

Biden announced his intention during a visit to FEMA in Washington where he delivered pizza to the staff and thanked them for their work in the response to the wildfire in Maui and hurricane in Florida.

While Biden said that planning for the trip was still underway, he did say that he had been in touch with Governor Ron DeSantis and had approved Florida's request for a major disaster declaration. The declaration will provide additional federal funds and resources for recovery efforts in Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

Governor DeSantis has said that his administration has been in close touch with FEMA and is requesting aid for additional counties. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had previously toured some of the hard-hit areas of Florida with DeSantis to determine the necessary level of support.

During some brief comments made during his visit to FEMA, Biden urged lawmakers in Congress to pass more funding for federal emergency responses, citing climate change as a reason to move fast.

"We need to do it in September," Biden said, "We can’t wait.”

Biden visited DeSantis last year while surveying the damage of Hurricane Ian. He says the two of them are able to put politics aside when dealing with natural disasters.

"I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help, and I trust him to be able to suggest that this is not about politics, this is about taking care of the people of the state,” Biden said.

For his part, DeSantis said he has asked Biden to be careful about making a 'disruptive' arrival.