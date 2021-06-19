Tropical Storm Claudette forms, makes landfall; should bring rain, severe weather to SC

The storm moved inland early Saturday morning near New Orleans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning, making landfall in Louisiana. Over the next day, it will bring the threat of flash flooding and severe weather to parts of the region, including South Carolina.

Saturday morning, the storm was located about 75 miles north-northeast of New Orleans. Claudette was moving north-northeast at 14 mph. It had sustained winds of 40 mph with some stronger gusts.

The storm is not very symmetrical. Most of the rain and storms are on the eastern side of the system, well away from the center of circulation.

Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding across coastal Mississippi and Alabama, and the far western Florida Panhandle through the afternoon.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Claudette in South Carolina?

Considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding, will continue through the weekend along the central Gulf Coast, with flood impacts spreading northeastward into interior portions of the Southeast, including South Carolina.

Claudette should turn northeastward and east-northeastward over the next day or so and gradually weaken to a depression or post-tropical cyclone.

It is expected to be offshore of North Carolina over the next 60 to 72 hours. At that point, it may regenerate into a tropical storm again.

With the 11 a.m. advisory, a tropical storm watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast.

Local Impacts:

The forecast through Sunday night is highly dependent on the strength and track of the what is left of Claudette.

Given the current forecast, significant rainfall is expected to move into the area and severe thunderstorms will be possible too.

The chance will increase for heavy rainfall tonight through Sunday. Localized flash flooding will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has us under an elevated risk for excessive rainfall on Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Sunday night. The greatest threat is damaging wind gusts, but a tornado is possible too. This is very typical of landfalling tropical systems.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday. There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands.

Timing of Claudette in SC:

Saturday PM

Rain will spread across the Midlands. Some of the showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Sunday AM

More showers and storms possible. Some of the showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and some flash flooding is possible.

Sunday PM

Showers and storms are likely. Severe weather will be possible. There will be a slight risk for a brief tornado. Damaging wind gusts will also be a concern along with flash flooding.

Late Sunday PM and very Early Monday