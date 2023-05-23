Coastal low may dampen South Carolina beach weekend

This is a delicate forecast in which small deviations in the track of this coastal low will have significant implications for the amount and extent of precipitation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A coastal low may put a damper on the Memorial Day weekend along the South Carolina coast. For us in the Midlands, we are only expecting a small chance for rain, at least right now.

This is a delicate forecast in which small deviations in the track of this coastal low will have significant implications for the amount and extent of precipitation. At this time, the chance for rain is best along the coast, but things could change.

A stalled front off the coast of the southeast will be the focus point of another system that may develop and impact the beach weather for the holiday weekend.

The American and European forecast models are indicating a low pressure system could develop this week and move north-northwest over the weekend.

Because global ensemble members show a variation in the location and intensity of this low, confidence in any rainfall at all is quite low at this point.

The National Blended Model continues to show a slight chance to a low chance of rain over the holiday weekend, and there are not enough reasons to deviate from that, but this will be monitored.

The National Hurricane Center is currently not officially watching this area yet, but that may change as we go through the week.

As far as our weather in the Midlands is concerned, rain at this time with this low looks to be found mainly along the coast, with winds out of the northeast keeping us cool and dry.

In the Atlantic, hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. However, storms can occasionally form outside of these dates.