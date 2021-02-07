Elsa gains strength, speeds across the Atlantic

Tropical storm warnings, hurricane watches are in the effect for parts of the Caribbean. The storm is moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday morning. It is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm is quickly moving across the Atlantic and has gained some strength.

As of early Friday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa was located about 70 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The storm had sustained winds at 60 mph with some stronger gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 from the center of circulation. Elsa was moving very quickly towards the west-northwest at 28 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Engano to the border of Haiti and Entire coast of Haiti is under a tropical storm warning too.

A hurricane watch is in effect for southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba should monitor the progress of Elsa. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later today.

The degree of land interaction with the mountainous islands of Hispaniola and Cuba will be a big factor in the future strength of Elsa at days 4 and 5.

Like the track forecast, there is a huge model spread with solutions ranging from dissipation in the Caribbean to a category 3 hurricane. Given the uncertainty with Elsa, the intensity forecast generally keeps the storm steady in strength from 24 to 120 hours. It remains on the low side of the model guidance.

According to the National Hurricane Center, average track errors are 175 miles and 200 miles at days 4 and 5. Given the larger-than-normal uncertainty and because hazards will extend well away from the center of the storm, users are urged to not focus on the exact forecast points.

There is a risk of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula early next week.