Grace threatens Leeward Islands, Fred unorganized

Tropical Storm Grace is the seventh named storm in the Atlantic this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Grace formed early Saturday morning. It is the seventh named storm of the season. Fred is very disorganized, but it is expected to become better defined this weekend.

The remnants of Fred was located 150 west-northwest of Havana, Cuba. It had winds of 35 mph. The depression was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico from Mississippi to the central Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of the remnants of Fred.

Watches and warnings could be required for portions of this area by Sunday.

Although Fred is very disorganized, the forecast models show the circulation becoming better defined over the weekend as the cyclone moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico in slightly lower wind shear conditions.

The storm is expected to strengthen some during the next couple of days, but significant intensification is unlikely as southerly shear is anticipated to increase before the system reaches the Gulf coast on Monday.

After landfall, steady weakening is expected, and Fred is likely to dissipate by the middle of next week.

Grace was located about 55 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe. It had winds of 40 mph. The tropical storm was moving west at 26 mph.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy.

Warnings are also in effect for the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

Slight weakening is indicated in the National Hurricane Center's intensity forecast as the system crosses the northern portion of the Dominican Republic early next week.

Thereafter, moderate to strong northerly shear is forecast to impact Grace as the system moves into the flow on the western side of an upper-level trough over the western Atlantic. This shear should prevent any further strengthening through the end of the forecast period.

Midlands Forecast:

A front will approach the area and will slowly move through the state on Sunday. Showers and storms will be likely Sunday through Tuesday.

Fred may help enhances the moisture across the South, including for us here in the Midlands. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours will possible.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures through the workweek will be in the middle to upper 80s.