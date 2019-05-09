HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University announced it will allow University of Bahamas students displaced by Hurricane Dorian to continue their education on HU’s campus.

Students will be able to attend classes for the fall 2019 semester, and receive room and board for one semester.

Students will have the option to stay at HU once the semester is over at regular rates for tuition and fees.

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career – helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Dr. Harvey and Dr. Rodney Smith, President of the University of Bahamas, came to this agreement after Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with high winds and rain, causing widespread damage and several deaths.

The Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian Julia Aylen wades through waist-deep water carrying her pet dogs as she is rescued from her flooded home during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward-deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019. As Hurricane Dorian makes its way across the Bahamas, the Coast Guard is ready to assist as needed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

