Hurricane

Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian

Flooding, downed trees, debris and homes on fire were seen Thursday across the state.

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state. 

Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power. 

Tampa 

In Tampa, officers wasted no time clearing away downed trees and debris from the roads. 

Orlando

In Orlando, flooding and debris remain a major impact. Residents were seen assessing the damage. 

Credit: AP
Wilfred Rosario walks in flood water near an apartment complex to check on relatives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Credit: AP
Resident Alex Calderon removes debris in his flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

First responders made their way through floodwaters looking for residents needing help in an Orlando neighborhood. 

Credit: AP
A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Orange County 

Water rescues were underway in Orange County as first responders worked to get to people stranded by Ian. 

Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)

Fort Myers

Damaged ships and debris in a marina were flung by the powerful Category 4 storm. 

Damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

An aerial view captured cars attempting to drive through a flooded street in Fort Myers. 

Barefoot Beach 

Debris littered a cove in Barefoot Beach, Florida. 

Credit: AP
Debris is piled up at the end of a cove following heavy winds and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Naples 

A first responder with Naples Fire-Rescue Department was spotted rescuing a stranded driver. 

Credit: AP
Naples Fire-Rescue Department crews help rescue a stranded motorist from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Officials say rain and overflow from rivers is causing severe flooding near parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast as storm Ian makes its way back out to sea. (Naples Fire-Rescue Department via AP)
Credit: AP
Naples Fire-Rescue Department crews help rescue a stranded motorist from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Officials say rain and overflow from rivers is causing severe flooding near parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast as storm Ian makes its way back out to sea. (Naples Fire-Rescue Department via AP)

Punta Gorda 

Damaged planes were seen at the Punta Gorda Airport. 

Credit: AP
Damaged aircraft sit at the Punta Gorda Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Punta Gorda, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Sanibel Island 

Part of the Sanibel Causeway was destroyed and washed away by Ian. 

Credit: AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Credit: AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The pavement crumbled away during a storm surge from Ian. 

Credit: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP
The pavement just before the causeway to Sanibel is damage by a storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Credit: AP
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Venice 

The historic Venice Theatre was also heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian's winds. 

Credit: WTSP
Damage at the Venice Theater. Employees said the roof and sides were torn off in the wind. This whole structure should be enclosed.

Click here for the latest on Ian's aftermath. 

