Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian

Flooding, downed trees, debris and homes on fire were seen Thursday across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state.

Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power.

Tampa

In Tampa, officers wasted no time clearing away downed trees and debris from the roads.

Our officers are wasting no time clearing trees and debris from our #Tampa roadways. We urge drivers to use caution and take it SLOW as they head home. Please, stay off the roads if you don’t have to be out. #YourTampaPD #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/GVEjNBTTX4 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) September 29, 2022

Orlando

In Orlando, flooding and debris remain a major impact. Residents were seen assessing the damage.

First responders made their way through floodwaters looking for residents needing help in an Orlando neighborhood.

Orange County

Water rescues were underway in Orange County as first responders worked to get to people stranded by Ian.

Fort Myers

Damaged ships and debris in a marina were flung by the powerful Category 4 storm.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Ian shows disastrous damage in southwest Florida 1/31

2/31

3/31

4/31

5/31

6/31

7/31

8/31

9/31

10/31

11/31

12/31

13/31

14/31

15/31

16/31

17/31

18/31

19/31

20/31

21/31

22/31

23/31

24/31

25/31

26/31

27/31

28/31

29/31

30/31

31/31 1 / 31

An aerial view captured cars attempting to drive through a flooded street in Fort Myers.

Barefoot Beach

Debris littered a cove in Barefoot Beach, Florida.

Naples

A first responder with Naples Fire-Rescue Department was spotted rescuing a stranded driver.

Punta Gorda

Damaged planes were seen at the Punta Gorda Airport.

Sanibel Island

Part of the Sanibel Causeway was destroyed and washed away by Ian.

The pavement crumbled away during a storm surge from Ian.

Venice