Florida Medical Examiners confirm 68 Hurricane Ian-related deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed that there have been 68 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in the state.
Ten of those deaths were in the Tampa Bay region, according to the medical examiners.
Here are the reported deaths by county:
- Charlotte: 2
- Collier: 4
- Hardee: 1
- Hendry: 1
- Hillsborough: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lee: 45
- Manatee: 3
- Polk: 2
- Sarasota: 3
- Volusia: 5
Here are resources and databases to report missing people, find disaster relief and get the latest announcements on state response.
- Missing.fl.gov: This site is for reporting that someone is missing. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place.
- Safe.fl.gov: This page is for reporting that someone has been found and is safe.
- Floridadisaster.org: Floridians will be able to find announcements on the state's response to Ian while also finding disaster relief assistance to sign up for.