Parts of the Tampa Bay area are experiencing high water from storm surge.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia roared ashore as a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend region.

In the hours since then, outer rainbands have continued to push their way into the Tampa Bay area. Multiple communities have reported ongoing issues with storm surge and high tide flooding.

Here's a breakdown of the timeline of events happening ahead of Idalia making landfall:

5:00 p.m. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials held a news conference to address how the city fared following Hurricane Idalia. Castor said there have been no reported injuries and the city would resume normal business hours starting Thursday.

She said shelters are scheduled to close Wednesday night and schools are planning to resume Thursday morning. She also announced that storm debris is scheduled to be picked up on Sept. 5

"We are back open now. We are very, very fortunate that we didn't sustain any major damage to our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those individuals that took a direct hit from this hurricane," said Castor.



4:33 p.m. All Hillsborough County Public Schools and district offices will reopen on Thursday.

4:06 p.m. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has reopened to traffic — all major Tampa Bay bridges have reopened.

3:56 p.m. The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway to Tampa have reopened to traffic.

3:56 p.m. Hernando County schools and district offices will reopen Thursday.

3:11 p.m. More than 1,300 took shelter in Hillsborough County ahead of Hurricane Idalia, the sheriff's office says.

2:59 p.m. The Howard Frankland Bridge has reopened to traffic.

The Skyway Bridge and the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway remain closed.

2:28 p.m. Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia overtake Shore Boulevard in Gulfport.

1:44 p.m. Bridge access to the barrier islands in Pinellas County is expected to remain closed through at least this evening because of ongoing flooding caused by storm surge and high tides.

The county says search and rescue operations to help people from flooded areas have been ongoing in Zone A.

12:15 p.m. Tampa International Airport will open to arriving flights at 4 p.m. today. Leaders say the airport sustained minimal damage from the storm.

Departing flights and normal operations will resume early Thursday morning.

TPA TO REOPEN TO ARRIVING FLIGHTS ONLY AT 4 PM TODAY



TPA sustained minimal damage from Hurricane Idalia



Departing flights and normal operations will resume early Thursday morning



Please check directly with your airline for the latest flight updates

12:11 p.m. St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport will reopen as planned at 3 p.m.

11:40 a.m. The U.S. Postal Service says its Florida 2 District has stopped mail delivery and retail operations for the time being due to impacts from Hurricane Idalia. You can find a list of affected mail locations here.

10:43 a.m. The City of North Port says it is resuming trash and recycling impacts. However, collections are delayed by a day due to Idalia's impacts. This means Tuesday's route will resume Wednesday and Wednesday's collection will take place on Thursday.

10:30 a.m. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch says the city experienced 4-5 feet of storm surge. Given the high water, the Snell Isle Bridge and 40th Avenue Bridge are closed.

People are asked to stay off the roads and avoid contact with flood waters if possible.

The highest impact of storm surge is anticipated around 2 p.m.

9:55 a.m. Crews at Tampa International Airport are assessing storm damage and hope to make an update later Wednesday regarding opening plans.

In a statement, the airport said, in part: "The airport did well. At this time, we have some water on the south end of our airfield. It’s outside the safety area, so it’s not impacting our runways."

HURRICANE IDALIA UPDATE



Crews are assessing storm damage at TPA



Some of the roads around TPA are closed



We hope to make an announcement later today regarding reopening plans



Our response time may be delayed - visit our Q&A page: https://t.co/Q7tGfxssA2

9:38 a.m. The St. Pete Pier closed to the public due to high water. Northeast Bayshore Drive.

The Pier in @StPeteFL is closed due to high water. It’s not open to sightseers.

It’s not safe, please stay home. Bayshore Dr. N.E. is flooded. #stPetepd pic.twitter.com/tpaMvzjgjg — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) August 30, 2023

9:35 a.m. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warned residents the county hasn't seen the worst of Hurricane Idalia's effects, even if it's no longer near the Tampa Bay area. Water levels will reach maximum levels after 11 a.m. during high tide and won't clear until 3 p.m. Some calls for rescues from residences at beaches in Madeira, Tarpon Springs, and Palm Harbor.

People who need help should call 911. There has been water intrusion on businesses and residences and it's going to get worse, the sheriff said.

Access to the Gulf beaches is shut down, so everyone should stay away from the west side of the county for the time being. Water is still the most significant and impactful factor during this severe weather. Water and sand will come up on roads, making them impassible. People won't be able to get around, won't be able to drive.

9:07 a.m. A tornado warning has been issued for Pasco County until 9:30 a.m.

8:40 a.m. Due to widespread and increasing road flooding, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will continue to suspend all service for Wednesday, Aug. 30.

8:39 a.m. Several areas of Citrus County are already heavily flooded. High tide isn't expected until around 4:30 p.m. Leaders urge people to remain inside and shelter in place.

8:23 a.m. Pasco County leaders urge residents to continue to shelter in place as dangerous storm surge lingers after Idalia.

8:02 a.m. Hernando County Emergency Management in coordination with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office has ordered no access to all residential areas west of US 19 due to rapidly rising storm surge.

8:01 a.m. St. Petersburg leaders provided an update from overnight:

Idaila was predominantly a water event.

We are seeing about four feet of storm surge around St. Pete. Low lying areas are reporting significant flooding.

The Howard Frankland, Skyway, and Gandy Bridges are closed. Bridges to the beaches are closed.

Three downed trees were reported (so far as of 8 a.m.) and several downed power lines.

Three traffic lights are out.

No issues with City utilities.

What residents need to do now:

Please stay off the roads and avoid contact with flood waters.

If there is water in your home, stay out of any room where water has submerged electrical outlets or cords.

7:45 a.m.: Hurricane Idalia officially makes landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near Keaton Beach.

Per @NHC_Atlantic Hurricane #Idalia has made landfall as a Category 3 Major Hurricane with max sustained winds of 125mph near Keaton Beach, Florida at 7:45 am EDT. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/BoMcnvb7W8 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 30, 2023

6:55 a.m.: All barrier islands have been closed to citizens, including residents with permits.

The barrier islands with no access include:

Belleair Beach

Belleair Shore

Clearwater

Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Madeira Beach

North Redington Beach

Redington Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

Tierra Verde

Treasure Island

There is no re-entry until further notice. All bridges have also been closed with the exception of Gandy Bridge.

6:38 a.m.: U.S. 41 from Fruitville Road to Main Street in Sarasota has been closed because of flooding.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Majority of the Sarasota Bayfront is closed due to flooding. Our officers are blocking off U.S. 41 from Fruitville Rd to Main St for your safety.



PLEASE stay home. We are expecting more flooding this afternoon during high tide. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/OsPTnvYR0w — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 30, 2023

6:20 a.m.: Florida Highway Patrol leaders give an update on ongoing bridge closures across Tampa Bay, which include:

Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed to all traffic as sustained wind speeds are now in excess of 50 mph.

is closed to all traffic as sustained wind speeds are now in excess of 50 mph. Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge are shut down to all traffic because of storm surge and flooding.

are shut down to all traffic because of storm surge and flooding. Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed because of storm surge and flooding.

"Everyone is encouraged to remain sheltered and stay off the highways at this time," leaders explain.

6:04 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for parts of Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties until 6:30 a.m. This was extended until 6:45 a.m.

5:45 a.m.: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says access to certain barrier islands is now closed to everyone, including residents. The following islands are no longer accessible:



Belleair Beach

Belleair Shore

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Madeira Beach

North Redington Beach

Redington Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

Tierra Verde

Treasure Island



"Updates will be provided when there are changes to the barrier island closures," the sheriff's office said.

5:30 a.m.: Clearwater officials say all access to Clearwater Beach is now closed, including to those with barrier access permits. People can leave the beach, but they cannot get there "via Memorial Causeway or Sand Key." Officials say they are seeing flooding along the beach areas and elsewhere across the city.

#Clearwater #traffic news related to #Idalia: All access to #ClearwaterBeach is now closed -- even with barrier access permits. You can leave the beach, but you cannot get there via Memorial Causeway or Sand Key. We are seeing flooding in beach areas, and elsewhere in the city. pic.twitter.com/LdAPrtB5uS — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) August 30, 2023

5:08 a.m.: Flood warning now in effect Wednesday morning for Alafia River in Riverview, near U.S. Route 301.

5 a.m.: Hurricane Idalia has rapidly intensified again to reach Category 4 strength as it barrels toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

#BREAKING: Hurricane Idalia becomes a major Category 4 storm, bringing potentially catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds as it moves closer to landfall: https://t.co/VuoKgJGOSj pic.twitter.com/u9ClrxhkP2 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) August 30, 2023

4:25 a.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Citrus, Hernando, Polk and Hardee counties. Polk and Hardee counties' warnings are set to expire at 4:45 a.m. and Citrus and Hernando counties' warnings are set to expire at 5 a.m.

3:18 a.m.: Venice leaders show roof damage at Troll Music from Idalia. Venice Public Works is lending a helping hand in clearing the roadway.

Roof damage at Troll Music from #Idalia this morning. Venice Public Works assists in clearing the roadway. pic.twitter.com/vDbdkLCrEl — City of Venice, FL (@CityofVeniceFL) August 30, 2023

3:07 a.m.: The Howard Frankland Bridge is shut down to all traffic.

3:06 a.m.: The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed to all traffic as sustained wind speeds are now in excess of 50 mph.

2:31 a.m.: Bradenton Police Department announced Palma Sola Causeway is closed because of water over the road.

Palma Sola Causeway is CLOSED due to water over the road. #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/SZQH7poKpk — Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) August 30, 2023

2:15 a.m.: Areas close to the Pinellas County coastline are flooding due to impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

"Most of Gulf Blvd in Treasure Island is becoming flooded. Please do NOT drive through flooded roadways," Treasure Island officials tweeted.

Most of Gulf Blvd in Treasure Island is becoming flooded. Please do NOT drive through flooded roadways. #Idalia pic.twitter.com/X0YGsiQumv — Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) August 30, 2023

"A significant amount of water is coming onshore in Madeira Beach. Deputies are going to begin closing portions of Gulf Boulevard between 129th Avenue and 150th Avenue," Pinellas County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

A significant amount of water is coming onshore in Madeira Beach. Deputies are going to begin closing portions of Gulf Boulevard between 129th Avenue and 150th Avenue. #Idalia pic.twitter.com/a1axPnCgrh — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffPinellas) August 30, 2023

1:40 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties until 2 a.m. It has since expired.

1:30 a.m.: Authorities are shutting down access to John's Pass as sand and water are now covering the road.