Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

The storm officially came ashore late Monday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Isaias has officially made landfall, coming ashore in North Carolina late Monday night packing winds of nearly 85 miles an hour.

The National Weather Service confirmed the eyewall of the storm came ashore near Ocean Isle Beach around 11:10 p.m. Eastern.

Latest conditions on the storm:

The storm was a little surprising in the hours just before landfall, as it had a final jump in strength. As of 5 p.m., it had winds of 70 MPH and was a tropical storm; by 9 p.m. it had 85 MPH winds. That made Isaias a Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale which measures hurricane intensity.

The tropical storm was racing toward the north-northeast at 22 MPH.

South Carolina Impacts:

Parts of South Carolina began seeing a clearing late Monday afternoon after getting bouts of occasionally heavy rains. In the Midlands, there were those isolated pockets of heavy precipitation, but by early Monday evening, all flash flood watches had been cancelled.

The storm began slowly approaching the state as the day began. Officials in downtown Charleston handed out sandbags and offered car space in elevated garages for residents of the low-lying city. As it turned out, that city largely missed the storm's wrath, and before sunset, people could be seen strolling Edisto Beach.

On Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, businesses like the Pier 14 Restaurant are tying down and packing up items ahead of the storm,"Anything that comes close enough to us is a concern because we are a pier," said Lucy Nicolai, the Pier 14 office manager. Her business closed for the day.

For the city, they weren't worried about structure damage, but even a few stiff winds could topple containers, so trash cans were removed from the beach. The city was also worried about storm surge, coastal flooding, flooding, and erosion.

In North Carolina, ferries wrapped up four days of evacuations from the Outer Banks' Okracoke Island, which took a beating last year from Hurricane Dorian.

Even further inland, the storm led to preparations. In Clarendon County, over 70 miles from the coast, the county prepared their shelters, even though they didn't think they'd need to use them.

Storm Track:

The National Hurricane Center's track shows what the storm is expected to do over the next several hours.

Spaghetti Models:

If we look at the so-called "spaghetti models," where each line represents a different computer model, you can see the models are in a fairly good agreement on the path of the storm.

The storm will then quickly continue its track to the northeast and move into Canada by the end of the week.

What's Next?

As for the rest of the Atlantic, the NHC is also watching this area in the middle of Atlantic, but the odds of further development with this system is 60% over the next five days.