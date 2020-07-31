Isaias upgraded to hurricane again as landfall in Carolinas nears

Isaias is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 storm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Isaias is once again a hurricane as it gets ready to come ashore in the Carolinas in the next few hours. And while it a weak hurricane, it'S going to bring some hazardous conditions for the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.

Latest conditions on the storm:

As of the 8 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH. That's just above the threshold on the Saffir-Simpson scale to be a hurricane. That scale measures hurricane intensity.

The tropical storm was moving towards the north-northeast at 16 MPH.

Current Watches/Warnings:

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of Georgetown and Horry counties in South Carolina. The hurricane warning continues into parts of North Carolina.

An inland tropical storm warning is in effect for Orangeburg and Clarendon counties.

A watch means tropical storm like conditions could be felt in that area in the next 48 hours . A warning means that tropical storm like conditions are expected in 36 hours or less .

A flash flood watch which had been in place for the Midlands has now been cancelled.

Current Track:

The National Hurricane Center's track shows what the storm is expected to do over the next several hours.

Spaghetti Models:

If we look at the so-called "spaghetti models," where each line represents a different computer model, you can see the models are in a fairly good agreement on the path of the storm.

The storm will then quickly continue its track to the northeast and move into Canada by the end of the week.

Current Analysis: What about South Carolina?

The coastal region of South Carolina will have the highest risk for tropical storm or hurricane force winds. Heavy rain will be likely for this region as well as Isaias increases the moisture.

For the Midlands, rain is increasingly expected throughout the day on Monday and into early Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall will be in the eastern portion of the area.

Any showers and storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall. The ground is already saturated in many areas, therefore increasing the risk of flash flooding and the reason for the flash flood watch issued.

There is a small chance of tropical storm force winds for the eastern half of the Midlands. The current chance is between 10-20% that area could have tropical storm force winds at some point.

As for the rest of the Atlantic, the NHC is also watching this area in the middle of Atlantic, but the odds of further development with this system is 60% over the next five days.