Hurricane Isaias expected to get stronger

Isaias became the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season early Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Isaias became a hurricane after new data early Friday morning showed the storm had made a significant jump in strength. It becomes the second hurricane of this still young hurricane season.

Latest conditions on the storm:

The National Hurricane Center issued a special advisory at midnight showing the storm now had 80 mile an hour sustained winds with gusts to 100 miles an hour.

This made it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale which measures hurricane intensity.

At 5 AM, the hurricane still had winds of 80 miles an hour. The system was moving towards the northwest at 17 mph.

Current Track:

The storm will continue to move quickly through the islands of the Bahamas and move towards Florida.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Bahamas. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of south Florida.

The National Hurricane Center does expect the storm to get stronger over the next day or so. It could become our first Category 2 storm of the season.

The graphic below shows the track from the National Hurricane Center. The models shifted more the west (or to the left, if you will) late Thursday.

Bottom line: the further east the track shifts, the better for South Carolina and other states; the further west, the worse.

Part of South Carolina is still in the cone of uncertainty, you'll see, but at this point, it's not time to get alarmed simply because of that fact.

The track shows it skirting the southeastern U.S coastline, getting close to Florida. Then it would make a curve back to the east, moving along the northern coast of Florida, South Carolina, and finally to North Carolina, where it could impact the Outer Banks.

However, do not base any travel decisions or safety decisions on this latest model run. The models can and will change over the next several days.

Spaghetti Models:

If we look at the so-called "spaghetti models," where each line represents a different computer model, you can see the models are coming into better agreement on the path.

While some differ, increasingly, they're in general agreement with the consensus model, although some bring the storm closer to land, while others take it further out to sea.

Will that play out? We'll soon see.

Current Analysis: What about South Carolina?

The coastal region of South Carolina will have the highest risk for tropical storm force winds. Heavy rain will be likely for this region as well as Isaias increases the moisture.

For the Midlands, rain was already expected for the area Monday and Tuesday, but heavy rainfall will be possible for the eastern half of the area.

Any showers and storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall. The ground is already saturated in many areas, this will increase the risk of flash flooding.

There is a small chance of tropical storm force winds for the eastern half of the Midlands. The current chance is between 10-20% that area could have tropical storm force winds at some point.

No watches or warnings are in effect for the state, but we will continue to monitor this one closely.

As for the rest of the Atlantic, there are two other areas the National Hurricane Center is watching. One is off the coast of Africa.

The NHC gives this area a 40% chance of further development over the next two to five days. It could become a tropical depression as early as Friday.

The NHC is also watching this area in the middle of Atlantic, but the odds of further development with this system is only 20% over the next five days.