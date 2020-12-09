Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores as Category 2 storm

Sally slowly moving NE toward the AL/FL line. Landfall expected Wednesday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Sally significantly intensified overnight into a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph before making landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Sally

The National Hurricane Center said Sally is expected to bring catastrophic and life-threatening flooding to portions of the north-central Gulf Coast as it continues to move inland. Torrential flooding rains will continue Wednesday in Alabama and Florida as Sally slowly moves inland and turns to the northeast and quickly weakens. Rain totals of 10-20 inches or more are expected.

Hurricane Sally is making landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Ivan's landfall near the same portion of the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds.

► Track the tropics with live updates delivered directly to your phone. Text APP to 504-529-4444 to download the FREE WWL-TV News app now or find us in the iOS App Store or Google Play.

As for southeast Louisiana, which forecasters say "dodged a bullet" from Sally, winds will shift from the north to the northwest across the region Wednesday which will help push the storm's surge back out of Lake Pontchartrain and along the coast.

All tropical storm warnings have been canceled for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Rest of the Tropics

There is an area of low pressure over the SW Gulf of Mexico. It is trying to get better organized and the forecast models show it developing into a more organized system over the next few days. Forecast is for it to meander in the southern Gulf of Mexico or Bay of Campeche into the weekend. It is part of a trough sitting in the northern Gulf from the wake of Hurricane Sally. It is possible this low will develop into a tropical system next week and have an impact on Texas or Louisiana. This one needs to be watched closely.

Hurricane Paulette is over the northern Atlantic and will become an extra-tropical low/gale today as it moves to the northeast. It will meander over the north Atlantic the next few days.

Hurricane Teddy is in the central Atlantic and forecast to become a Cat. 4 major hurricane soon. Fortunately, it is expected to stay out at sea, but it could possibly impact Bermuda next Monday as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Vicky is located NW of the Cabo Verde Islands and is not expected to last long. It will weaken into a remnant low by Friday and stays out in the middle of the Atlantic.

Invest 98L is just off Africa and it has a high chance to become a tropical system in the next few days. It is expected to stay out at sea.

Invest 99L is over the north Atlantic and has a low chance to develop.

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...