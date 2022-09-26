Ian becomes the fourth hurricane of the season

It is forecast to rapidly intensify and become a major hurricane soon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian became a hurricane early Monday morning. It is the fourth hurricane of the 2022 season. It is expected to rapidly intensify and become the second major hurricane of the year.

Hurricane Ian was located about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman. It had winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts. The storm was moving towards the northwest at about 14 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and Dry Tortugas

A hurricane watch is in effect for Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, also for Englewood southward to Chokoloskee in Florida.

Early Monday, satellite imagery showed that Ian had quickly become better organized overnight. Banding had increased in all quadrants of the storm, and the eye has become much better defined in radar data from Grand Cayman. The improving eye structure was also reported by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft that was in the storm overnight.

Ian will be moving over the warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean and remain within very low shear conditions today. These very conducive environmental factors along with the improved structure of the storm are likely to result in rapid intensification today.

Ian is forecast to be a major hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba tonight. It would be the second major hurricane of the season.

Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of this week. Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week.

Midlands Impacts:

For the Midlands, it is too early to know if we will see severe weather or strong winds from Ian. It does look like we will have some heavy rainfall Thursday night through possibly early Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center does have the state under a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Friday.