NOAA doubles the chance for an above-normal 2023 hurricane season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration doubled the chance for an above-normal 2023 hurricane season Thursday.

Warmer-than-normal Atlantic Ocean temperatures and lighter winds are expected to contribute to a busier-than-normal hurricane season this year, federal officials said Thursday, raising their forecast for the number of named storms and hurricanes.

Seasonal forecasters expected El Nino in the Pacific Ocean to increase vertical wind shear over the Atlantic and help shear off the tops of developing hurricanes this season, but NOAA said those conditions have yet to materialize.

El Nino conditions, which could influence Atlantic storms, have taken longer to develop than expected, and climate scientists believe they will not be present for much of the remaining hurricane season, which ends on November 30.

Many of the ingredients for storm formation are in place, with near-record warm seas, below-normal wind shear, below-normal trade winds, and a near-normal or above-normal monsoon season in West Africa.

The updated seasonal outlook now predicts 14 to 21 named storms, six to 11 hurricanes, and two to five major hurricanes. That includes the five storms that have already formed this year.

NOAA's forecast is not the only one predicting above-normal activity. Last week, the tropical meteorology team at Colorado State University raised its forecast slightly, predicting 18 named storms, including nine hurricanes.