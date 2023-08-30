100-year-old oak tree falls on Florida Governor's Mansion during Hurricane Idalia

Casey DeSantis posted a picture of the oak tree split down the middle on X, formerly known as Twitter. She and her children were home at the time.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 100-year-old oak tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion amid Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 3 storm, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, flooding streets and downing trees along its path.

Casey DeSantis posted a photo of the oak tree on X, formerly known as Twitter, which split in half and fell on part of the residence. DeSantis said she and her three children were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

DeSantis did not say whether or not the home itself was damaged.

Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state's response to the storm on Wednesday, saying clean-up crews were out clearing roadways and all state bridges have now reopened.

There has been one unconfirmed death, but law enforcement is still investigating whether it has any connection to the storm. There are no missing persons reports, according to the governor.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said shelters are scheduled to close on Wednesday night and schools are planning to resume on Thursday morning.

In the hours since Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning, outer rain bands have continued to push their way into the Tampa Bay area. Multiple communities have reported ongoing issues with the storm surge and high tide flooding.