Potential Tropical Cyclone Three pushes north

The system is forecast to move inland, bring showers and storms to the Midlands Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Three formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. The tropical system is forecast to have an impact on our weather in South Carolina over the weekend.

Friday morning, the disturbance was 385 miles south of Mobile, Ala. It had winds of 35 mph with stronger gusts. It was moving north at 14 mph.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of the northern Gulf Coast. Interests elsewhere along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this system as well.

It may become a tropical or a subtropical storm later today. If it does get better organized and becomes a named storm, it will be called Claudette.

The system is moving toward the north, this general motion is expected for the next day or so. The disturbance will approach the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday. A slow northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall over the weekend.

Considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts as well as new and minor to isolated moderate river flooding are likely.

The threat for a tornado or two will begin this afternoon across coastal Louisiana, then spread overnight into Saturday across southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, to the western Florida Panhandle

Possible Local Impacts:

The forecast for the weekend is highly dependent on the strength and track of the tropical system.

Given the current forecast, significant rainfall is expected to move into the area and severe thunderstorms will be possible too.

The chance will increase for heavy rainfall Saturday night through Sunday. Localized flash flooding will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has us under an elevated risk for excessive rainfall on Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Sunday night. The greatest threat is damaging wind gusts, but a tornado is possible too. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands.

The chance for rain may linger into Monday as well. Showers and storms are expected to start the new workweek.