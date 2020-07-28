Cone of tropical system now includes parts of South Carolina

This will be the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A system in the Caribbean is having trouble becoming Tropical Storm Isaias. While we wait for that to happen, it's become an increasing concern for the U.S. East Coast, and its forecast cone now includes part of south Carolina.

Latest conditions on the storm:

The system, currenty known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, had wind speeds of 45 miles an hour as of the National Hurricane Center's 5PM Advisory. Although this is above the the wind threshold for the tropical storm designation, it isn't well enough organized to get the status yet.

The system was moving towards the west-northwest at 23 mph.

Current Track:

There's generally good agreement about where the storm will travel over the next two days. The center will pass south of Puerto Rico and across the Dominican Republic.

Where it goes after that is a bit of a challenge. It's been tough to pinpoint the exact center of the storm, and that will make it harder to pin down it's track as we go three to five days out.

The graphic below shows the consensus track from the National Hurricane Center, which is a blending of several computer models that attempt to project its path.

As you can see, the track shows it going into south Florida, moving up the center of that state, and finally into eastern Georgia, and maybe South Carolina. If that scenario played out, the system would be a tropical depression by the time it made it to the Palmetto State on Tuesday.

The Dominican Republic's high terrain and a wall of wind shear near Florida could drastically weaken the system as it approaches the southeast US, however.

However, details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system does not have a well-defined center.

Spaghetti Models:

However, if we look at the so-called "spagehtti models," where each line represents a different computer model, you can see the uncertainty. The lines are tightly together over the next two days, meaning near universal agreement on the track.

After that time frame, they split, with about half of the models going west off the coast of Florida, past Tampa, then having it come ashore in the Florida panhandle.

Others, however, pull it to the east, skirting off the coast of North and South Carolina, with a possible glancing blow on one of the two states' coasts. Or it could just turn out to sea.

Current Analysis: What about South Carolina?

Right now, it's still just too early to tell. We'll continue to monitor this one closely.